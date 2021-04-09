Joe the joke 1

It’s a huge joke. A prank, a jest, a jape – one for the history books. America the Superpower picks a gibbering idiot to be its president.

The Western Journal reports and we abbreviate:

Tongue-tied President Joe Biden offered a word salad in lieu of a coherent statement [on his gun control plan].

He twice referred to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as the “AFT” rather than “ATF.”

He then uttered the following statement:

And I look out there and I see so many members of Congress who have led in this fight. So many of you who have never given up. So many of you who are in — absolutely determined, as Merfin and Ruthers are, to get this done.

He was not in the presence of anyone named “Merfin” or any person or group of individuals called “Ruthers”.

Merfin, for now, is a mystery character in the bad story that is the Biden administration’s first few months. The same goes for Ruthers.

Perhaps the Ruthers were an obscure band Biden came across at some point while lifeguarding in his younger years in Delaware. Maybe Biden’s old youth nemesis CornPop Jackson was their frontman.

Great laughs!

Did Monty Python’s Flying Circus team write the script for this phase of American history?

Or the geniuses who gave the world The Simpsons?