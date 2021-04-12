China to America’s rescue? 0

Conrad Black, apparently a dyed-in-the-wool optimist, writes at American Greatness:

The United States has never in its history been so battered by self-hate and so belittled by angry minorities who, for the most part, should be more thankful to be American. It is an aberration and it will end soon, and perhaps the surest and most dramatic rejection of it will come if America is affronted by China in a way that excites its profound patriotic instincts.

If the Chinese leaders continue to belittle America, and attempt to face it down militarily in Taiwan or elsewhere, they will say, as Japanese Admiral lsoroku Yamamoto may have when congratulated on the success of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which he had opposed: “I am afraid we have awakened a sleeping giant and filled it with a terrible resolve which will soon be turned upon us.”

China will – probably quite soon – invade Taiwan,and take it.

Our forecast is that America – which is to say”Biden”, the oligarchy now ruling the United States – will do nothing to prevent, stop, or avenge the attack.