Is America sentenced to civil war? 0

If it is true, as many say, that the Supreme Court refused to hear cases against the validity of Joe Biden’s electoral “win” because they feared the packing of their court by angry vengeful Democrats, then they made a stupid decision. Obviously, they should have done their utmost to keep the Democrats out and keep President Trump in. That would have been the certain way of protecting their numbers. It doesn’t make sense that they helped the party into power which would be likely to do what they fear – pack the court with judges likely to favor the Left.

THEY (not including the great and wise Justice Thomas) favored the Left. And now their court is very likely to be packed with Leftist judges.

Matt Margolis reports at PJ Media:

“Wouldn’t it be ironic if the Supreme Court of the United States, after showing that they didn’t have the courage to do what they should have done on the Great Presidential Election Fraud of 2020, was PACKED by the same people, the Radical Left Democrats (who they are so afraid of!), that they so pathetically defended in not hearing the Election Fraud case,” Trump asked.

“Now there is a very good chance they will be diluted (and moved throughout the court system so that they can see how the lower courts work), with many new Justices added to the Court, far more than has been reported,” Trump continued. “There is also a good chance that they will be term-limited.”

Trump then pointed out that there were 19 states with election challenges that were not heard by the Supreme Court. “Believe it or not, the President of the United States was not allowed to be heard based on ‘no standing,’ not based on the FACTS,” he said. “The Court wouldn’t rule on the merits of the great Election Fraud, including the fact that local politicians and judges, not State Legislatures, made major changes to the Election—which is in total violation of the United States Constitution.”

Just last month, a judge ruled that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, broke state law when she unilaterally changed election rules by loosening the signature verification requirement for absentee ballots in the 2020 election. This ruling legitimizes a key claim made by the Trump legal team in its challenges to the 2020 election. Michigan Court of Claims Chief Judge Christopher Murray ruled that this change violated Michigan’s Administrative Procedures Act.

“Our politically correct Supreme Court will get what they deserve,” said Trump. “An unconstitutionally elected group of Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country. If and when this happens, I hope the Justices remember the day they didn’t have courage to do what they should have done for America.”

So what the decisions amount to is an implicit statement to the Junta in power, “Don’t add more justices- no need – look, we are already left-biased”?

But if the court is already left-biased, why would they object to the addition of a few more Leftists?

No. None of it makes sense!

Clifford C. Nichols writes at American Thinker:

Rarely do the generation experiencing the actual events and decisions that lead to their nation’s demise fully appreciate the enormity of their oversight until sometime after their culture’s destruction has been rendered incurable. Largely, it is not due so much to their negligence as it is to most of them being too preoccupied with simply living and making a living.

Perhaps that would explain why, in just the first four months of 2021, the Supreme Court issued four decisions — or, perhaps better viewed as non-decisions — that should have caused all legitimately patriotic Americans to be alarmed and called to action…but did not seem to.

Only a few weeks ago, without offering any substantive explanation, the Court summarily refused to even look at — much less seriously consider — any of the evidence of the 2020 election irregularities offered by attorney Sidney Powell and others. Evidently, the Supreme Court of the United States of America was not interested in doing what it could — and should — to let America know decisively whether or not its presidential election had been shamelessly stolen by those now in power.

Why would they not do this?

Perhaps the answer is best revealed by the fact that, at the same time, the Court was also apparently too busy to halt a New York prosecutor from obtaining former president Trump’s tax returns. The practical effect was for SCOTUS to give that prosecutor an assist with his unconstitutional effort to search for any crime that might make President Trump’s ouster from office permanent.

Clearly, these two SCOTUS decisions alone evidence the fact that the agenda of the justices has become politically driven.

It doesn’t end there.

Two weeks later, the Supreme Court — again without explanation — summarily refused to reverse the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals’ denial of Judicial Watch’s request that it be allowed to take the deposition of a member of this country’s ruling political elite — Hillary Rodham Clinton. At the end of the day, Judicial Watch was only asking the Supreme Court to uphold the rule of law by finding that all Americans — including elites like Hillary Clinton — are to be treated equally under the law. Instead, the Supreme Court unfortunately — and inexplicably — declined the opportunity to do even this.

Then this week, SCOTUS put the final nail in the coffin containing the GOP’s 2020 election disputes with its denial of a petition for a writ of certiorari in Bognet v. Dagraffenreid. Again, it refused to rule on whether a state’s courts are qualified or not under Article 2, Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution to modify that state’s presidential election laws. In short, whether Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court violated the U.S. Constitution by usurping the state Legislature’s authority to extend the time allowed for counting mail-in ballots is apparently not an issue worthy of this SCOTUS’s time.

From such glaring displays of indefensible Supreme Court inaction, the following incontrovertible truths have been set out in plain view before the nation’s very eyes:

1. The Supreme Court today is thoroughly politicized…and thus corrupt.

2. In America, the rule of law is now dead.

3. Worse yet, by these decisions, America’s Supreme Court has put on open display its utter disregard — and absolute contempt — for whatever the American people may think about the future unavailability of equal justice in a nation that once promised that such justice would be available to all. …

An American government unleashed from the constraints set in place by the rule of law can be headed in only one direction: toward some form of centralized dictatorship limited only by the whims of those in power — i.e., a tyranny.

But will the half of America that does not want a Leftist tyranny now simply accept it?

Has the Supreme Court intentionally – or unintentionally which would mean, in this case, stupidly – helped create a state of passionate division that nothing short of civil war can settle?

Has it sentenced America to civil war?

The Supreme Court had a moment in which it could have saved the republic from tyranny. An opportunity for glory. But it shirked it. Shrank from it. Failed the nation, failed the Founders, lost its way.