The name of the martyr 1

Nobody knows or can ever know if Derek Chauvin intended to kill the criminal drug-addict George Floyd.

It is very unlikely that he intended to. Why would he?

Multitudes accuse him of the cruel intent. They don’t care if he did or didn’t want to do it, did or didn’t actually do it. They want Chauvin to have intentionally murdered Floyd. They want it as an excuse for anger. They enjoy the lovely feeling of righteous indignation, and who dare say it’s not righteous?

It’s terrifically enjoyable – they find – doing damage to property and harm to people, as an expression of righteous indignation, of ever-so-fully-justified anger.

Who can rebuke them when they are doing the damage and harm in the name of a victim cruelly murdered? The name of George Floyd – a martyr canonized as the patron saint of all black victims in the centuries-long victimhood of black people subjected to the authority of white people?

The cause is so great, it even justifies killing. What a joy! What thrilling nights spent in burning, looting, killing! Great sport! Bliss is it on these nights to be alive, and to be violent is very heaven!

Joy Pullman writes at The Federalist:

A Minnesota jury has found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. This means they claim to have concluded that they unanimously believe beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd’s death.

The judge in the case refused to sequester jurors from media coverage and outside influences during the trial, and the pressure conveyed to them was beyond intense. It was made perfectly clear to them that the nation would be engulfed in flames if they expressed a reasonable doubt over whether Floyd’s death was Chauvin’s fault.

The entire bloody year of 2020, in which unprecedented and murderous riots swept the nation, was premised on the incident that led to this trial. At least 30 people died amid waves of riots that widely used Floyd’s death as the pretext. The Floyd riots have caused the most high-dollar damage in U.S. history, an estimated $2 billion.

The rioters’ violence against police, and elected officials’ willful endorsement of the rioters and failure to back law and order in response, helped cause a historic surge in homicides. As measured across 34 sampled cities, homicides surged 30 percent in 2020, causing an additional 1,200 dead. That’s just in 34 cities.

So, thanks to the anti-police unrest employed in the wake of Floyd’s death, thousands more people are now dead, and a disproportionate number of them are black. The riots’ unchecked anti-police violence metastasized in deadly crime. Anyone who lives in or near a city like these jurors do, especially those in the Twin Cities epicenter, is fully aware of this.

That was all before the verdict. During the Chauvin trial itself, rioters smashed buildings and assaulted police nearby in the aftermath of another officer-involved shooting. Minneapolis police put up razor wire around their offices in preparation for the verdict announcement. So did police and cities across the nation.

National Guard troops were deployed in Minnesota and D.C. in anticipation of the verdict announcement.

The jurors knew that the media covering the trial and looking at their faces every day for three weeks knows who they are. An in-state newspaper even signaled to the jurors its willingness to expose them to the violent mobs roving Minnesota over the last year by publishing descriptions of the jurors in advance of the verdict. Those descriptions published in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune contained age, race, location, profession, even immigration history.

The city government building where jurors heard the case was fortified like a military installation in an occupied country. Every day, they walked into this.

You think jurors would have been willing to have themselves and their families go into witness protection to venture a reasonable doubt about Chauvin’s potential contribution to Floyd’s death? You think they’d be willing to trade their lives plus nationwide violence for one stranger’s?

No. Which means that the rule of law cannot be maintained while this government is in power. Rule of law and Black Lives Matter anti-American revolutionary Leftism are incompatible.They are antithetical concepts.

Officials from the local mayor all the way up to the president of the United States made it clear in widely reported news the jurors and all their family, friends, and neighbors could read and would have to live with for the rest of their lives that the only verdict they would accept was “guilty”. Democrat politicians openly called for violence if the jury did not decide as street thugs wished, and the Democrat Party — which controls all levels of the national government at present, as well as controlling the state in which these jurors live — backed them up.

Everyone, including these jurors, knew exactly what would happen to them at the hands of mobs like this if they expressed a reasonable doubt about whether a man who died while overdosing and with a serious heart condition was actually killed by a police officer kneeling on him after he had struggled with police repeatedly. …

America’s left purposefully made a fair trial impossible, all for political power. They deliberately perverted justice in favor of violent mob rule to strengthen their political hand.

They have done evil and called it justice.

And are guilty too of making the far from saintly, far from heroic Derek Chauvin into the only actual martyr.