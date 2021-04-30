Holy murder 1

“Kill those who are not Muslim.” – Koran, Sura 9:5

Paul Joseph Watson tells how this order, sent by Allah through his Prophet (mm-hmm-hmmm), was carried out today in France – where the motive behind the killings remains a mystery.

Posted under France, Islam, jihad, Videos by Jillian Becker on Friday, April 30, 2021

