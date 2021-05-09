Black mamas 1

A Note on America this Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021

The patriarchy is gone.

We are all now as fatherless as most black families have been for generations.

We are ruled by women.

Black women.

If you are against them, if you are against a black matriarchy, you are a racist sexist, or a sexist racist, and a worse thing than that you cannot be.

If you are for them, if you want America and the world to be ruled by black women, you are woke.

If you are male but woke, you can live, but humbly.

If you are white but woke, you can live, but humbly.

If you are male and white, and not woke, your days are numbered.