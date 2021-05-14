Wind of irony 2
Sometimes even we are tempted to believe that there is a god – a just god.
Here’s an example of an event that does this strange thing to us:
Authorities in the Islamic Republic attempted to burn the Israeli flag, as they usually do. But this time, karma got them and they ended up burning themselves.
Meanwhile unlike the regime, ordinary Iranians increasingly refuse to burn or walk on Israeli and American flags. pic.twitter.com/flOKCA44wn
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 9, 2021