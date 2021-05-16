Chicago crime 0

Black lives do not matter to many of the black citizens of Chicago.

The black citizens of Chicago are responsible for the the high and increasing number of murders in their city.

The plan of the Socialist Democratic party is to have the whole country governed like the city of Chicago.

Theodore Roosevelt Malloch writes at American Greatness:

In Chicago, there were 2,240 shootings and 440 homicides from January through July 2020. The numbers are way up again in 2021. Back in 2015, Chicago’s homicide rate had already risen to 18.6 per 100,000. By 2016, Chicago had recorded more homicides and shooting victims than New York City and Los Angeles combined. Chicago’s biggest criminal justice challenges have changed little over the last 50 years, and statistically reside with homicide, armed robbery, gang violence, and aggravated battery. Chicago is considered one of the most gang-infested cities in the United States, with an estimated population of over 100,000 active members from nearly 60 different factions. Gang warfare and retaliation are quite common in Chicago. It is estimated that gangs are responsible for 60 percent of the homicides in Chicago.

One thing stands out—almost every shooter and homicide victim (97.7 percent) are black. But Black Lives Matter and Chicago’s Democratic politicians continue to blame “police and systemic racism”.

Yet:

The mayor is black. The superintendent of police is black. The Cook County state’s attorney is black. The chief judge of Cook County circuit courts is black. The Illinois attorney general is black. The fire department commissioner is black. The Cook County board president is black. The state senate majority leader is black. The lieutenant governor is black. The secretary of state is black. The clerk of the circuit court of Cook County is black. The Cook County clerk is black. The city treasurer is black. The Chicago Police Board president is black. The Chicago Transit Authority president is black. The CEO of Chicago public schools is black. The commissioner of the Department of Water Management is black. Forty percent of the City Council belongs to the black caucus. Nine aldermen are socialists. Their average pay is $122,304 annually each, plus $122,000 per year in expenses. Their pension for life is 80 percent of final pay. There are zero Republicans on the Chicago City Council. William Hale Thompson was the last Republican mayor of Chicago long ago, in 1931. For 89 years, Democrats have completely controlled the mayor’s office. The fiscal deficit in Chicago is more than $838.2 million and counting.



Can someone please explain how it’s possible for Republicans—Donald Trump in particular, or white people in general—to be responsible for Chicago’s horrendously dismal and unsafe conditions?