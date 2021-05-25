America has a very stupid president 0
Joe Biden is now in his dotage. But how much dumber has his mental decline made him?
This video demonstrates that “Biden has always been a doofus”:
Posted under United States, Videos by Jillian Becker on Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Tagged with Ben Shapiro, Clarence Thomas, Joe Biden, Larry Elder, Newt Gingrich, Thomas Sowell
