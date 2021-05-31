The Covid-19 virus came from a weapons-research lab in China 0
Sky News Australia on the origin and purpose of the Covid-19 virus:
Rowan Dean explains how Dr Fauci helped Xi Jinping’s Communist China kill millions.
Posted under Australia, China, War by Jillian Becker on Monday, May 31, 2021
Tagged with China's bioweapons research, Covid-19 origin, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden, Mike Pompeo, President Trump, Rowan Dean, Wuhan virology lab, Xi Jinping
