Muslim extremists appointed to purge the US military 2

“Biden” – which is to say, the oligarchy using Joe Biden as its figurehead – is bringing Muslim extremists and terrorist supporters to investigate the US military for “extremism”!

“Extremism” to “Biden” is a synonym for patriotism.

We take the following information from an article by Daniel Greenfield at Front Page.

Muslims who support Hamas have been chosen as “partners” in the Biden administration’s Countering Extremism Working Group (CEWG).

The list includes these:

Hina Shamsi, a Pakistani residing in the US, was an outspoken defender of the Holy Land Foundation which provided material support to Hamas, the terrorist organization dedicated to Jihad that holds Gaza under its murderous governance. She also campaigned for the release of the Islamic terrorists held at Gantanamo Bay.

Faiza Patel, another Pakistani, wrote against designating the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization. In fact, Hamas is its offshoot. Patel claims that American laws against imposing Sharia (Islamic law) in the US are “Islamophobic”.

Yet another Pakistani, Manar Waheed, is active in the traitorous American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The CEO of a subversive Islamic organization called Emgage, Wael Alzayat.

An attorney on the staff of the Hamas-supporting American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), Iman Boukadou.

There are also persons from the Left-extremist Southern Poverty Law Center, including its former associate Heidi Beirich.

Greenfield comments:

American military personnel are being put at the mercy of advocates for their worst enemies.

Multiple “partners” for Biden’s Countering Extremism Working Group have appeared at events for CAIR, ICNA, and other terror-linked organizations. Some have appeared at events featuring advocates for Islamic terrorism, sharia, and violence against non-Muslims.

They are the extremists that Americans should be concerned about.

The Biden oligarchy wants a military that will be unwilling to fight against Islam or Communism (Iran or China).

An armed citizenry is urgently necessary.