Laughing at religion 0
One of our readers complained recently that everything we post is gloomy. He asked, couldn’t we post something to make readers smile?
We could.
Here’s Dave Allen:
One of our readers complained recently that everything we post is gloomy. He asked, couldn’t we post something to make readers smile?
We could.
Here’s Dave Allen:
Posted under Christianity, Humor by Jillian Becker on Monday, June 14, 2021
Tagged with Dave Allen
This post has 0 comments.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.