President Trump rallies thousands again 5

Sharyl Attkisson reports:

Many media outlets and platforms conspire to censor information about Donald Trump for political reasons. We publish difficult-to-find information here.

President Trump spoke to an enthusiastic crowd of about twelve thousand at a rally in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday night i[June 26, 2021].

Trump supporters donned shirts reading, “Don’t blame me, I voted for Trump.”

Banned from Facebook and Twitter, [more of] Trump’s loyal fans found a way to watch him online. His rally racked up nearly two million views on Right Side Broadcasting Network and Rumble alone in just a few hours. And #TRUMP2024ToSaveAmerica trended on Twitter, despite the ban.

Using his familiar upbeat delivery, Trump attacked nearly every facet of the Biden Administration.

“Do you miss me?” asked the former president as the crowd roared with cheers and chanted, “Four more years!”

Among other topics, Trump criticized the controversial teachings of Critical Race Theory, which promotes racist principles. It is being forced on the military by “woke” generals. Trump called U.S. military leaders “weak and ineffective” for allowing it. Watch that clip here.

“Gas prices are skyrocketing, inflation is skyrocketing, China and Russia are humiliating our country,” said Trump.

More than 1.9 million viewers watched on the Right Side Broadcasting Network’s (RSBN) YouTube channel on Saturday night, June 26, with numbers still increasing by the thousands every few minutes past midnight into Sunday.

You can watch the RSBN replay here.

It’s very long – will take you all of a working day – but it’s great fun and you may feel it’s worth the time.

More viewers watched on C-SPAN, One America News, Newsmax, and other outlets. Watch C-SPAN here.

It’s shorter (an hour and 37 minutes).

Thank you, Sharyl Attkisson!