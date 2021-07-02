A new war coming – with nukes? 0

China seems to be preparing to take Taiwan by force. Peacefully by force.

Hmmm.

In his speech on the 100th. birthday of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, dictator if China, “spoke very forcefully about reunification with Taiwan”.

We quote from Investment Watch.

Xi Jinping said:

Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China’s complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the Communist Party of China. It is also a shared aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation. We will uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and advance peaceful national reunification. All of us, compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must come together and move forward in unison. We must take resolute action to utterly defeat any attempt toward “Taiwan independence” and work together to create a bright future for national rejuvenation. No one should underestimate the resolve, the will, and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Most Americans have absolutely no idea how serious this situation is.

In Taiwan, there is a big push to formally declare independence, and if Taiwan formally declares independence, China will invade.

If China invades Taiwan, the U.S. military will intervene.

Will it? Under Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden?

If a military conflict between the U.S. and China suddenly erupted, it would probably not “go nuclear” initially. But China has been feverishly preparing for a scenario in which nuclear weapons will be used.

China is expanding its missile silos. Satellite image analysis indicates that the country is increasing its nuclear weapon stockpile. At least 119 potential silos were identified in the desert in Gansu Province spread over 700-square-miles to increase their nuclear arsenal which is estimated to be made up of between 250 to 315 nuclear weapons. It comes as President Xi Jinping issued a warning to “bullying”foreign nations, telling them to stay out of China’s business.

Instead of focusing on making their military “more diverse” …

as the U.S. military top brass are absorbed in doing under “Biden’s” orders, and using the armed forces primarily to fight “climate change” …

… the Chinese are actually working very hard to prepare for the next war, and the dramatic shift that we have been witnessing has stunned U.S. officials.

Because it could never have been predicted that China would make war – and especially not on Taiwan. Right?

Well, some were not stunned:

The discovery follows recent warnings by Pentagon officials about rapid advances in China’s nuclear capability. Adm. Charles Richard, who commands U.S. nuclear forces, said at a congressional hearing in April that a “breathtaking expansion” was underway in China, including an expanding arsenal of ICBMs and new mobile missile launchers that can be easily hidden from satellites.

In addition, the Chinese navy has introduced new nuclear-weapons-capable submarines to its growing fleet.

Would “Biden” take the US to war in defense of Taiwan?

If so, how?

By sending materiel to the Taiwanese?

By sending troops?

By attacking Communist China itself?

If that, and if China retaliates by attacking the US with nukes, would “Biden” counter with nukes?

Would allies – other NATO countries – fight with the US?

Would Russia fight with China?

And if the US did nothing to deter the annexation of Taiwan by China, how would its enemies interpret that?

A weak America is a temptation to its enemies. Whatever “Biden” might do, the price America will have to pay for letting a senile stooge of China become its president could be very great if China’s “peaceful” policy towards Taiwan is implemented.