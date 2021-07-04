Independence Day 2021 4
The creation of the United States was one of the best things – perhaps the very best thing – that ever happened to the human race.
We wish all our readers a happy commemoration of Independence Day!
Posted under United States by Jillian Becker on Sunday, July 4, 2021
