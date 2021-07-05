His rally in the rain 2

At Sarasota in Florida, the day before Independence Day 2021.

From The EpochTimes:

Hundreds of Trump’s supporters had lined up for the event overnight.

“If we lost the election I wouldn’t have a crowd that goes beyond what the eye can see, that stays in a thunderstorm,” he said of the crowd. [Tens of thousands].

“We will make our elections free and safe again, we will make America powerful again, we will make America wealthy again, we will make America strong again, we will make America proud again, we will make America safe again, and we will make America great again,” he said.