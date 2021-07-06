Conservatism: the unending battle 6

What is the nature of conservatism in the English-speaking world?

Extract (slightly revised) from Thatcher’s Thinkers: Anecdotes of a Bit-Player by Jillian Becker at New English Review:

Conservatism is not optimistic. It envisions no utopias. It expects no human being to transcend human nature. Its highest political value is personal liberty protected by law. It wants to preserve the achievements of the past, add to them as the era permits, and hand on the augmented heritage to new generations. It is not against changes, but against Change, against Transformation. And it knows that to preserve and extend traditions and accomplishments, the guardians must fight unremittingly forever.