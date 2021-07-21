The Atheist Conservative Forum 0

We no longer use our Facebook page because we were suspended for 2 months. (Our “likes” and “follows” are still being stripped from us there – down now from 11K to 9.8K.)

Instead we have started a DISCUSSION FORUM where you may post your own topic and discuss anything you choose.

Please click on the words DISCUSSION FORUM and go there, if only to have a look at it.

Once there, you could start by clicking on LATEST. There are now two topics.

The latest is titled DESPAIR AND HOPE. It expresses the thoughts of one American atheist conservative about the current takeover of the American republic by Leftist America-haters and would-be destroyers.

Please comment freely.

And you can add your own post by clicking on NEW TOPIC.