Will America go the way of South Africa? 0

Edward Chang writes at American Greatness:

The battlelines … in South Africa today fall along racial lines—whites and Indians defending against mostly black rioters. …

It’s an alarming situation for South Africans, sure, but why should Americans care about what’s happening there? …

Because, Chang argues –

The United States, along with much of the West, experienced tremendous mass social unrest unseen for generations in 2020. Ignited by the [death in police custody] of George Floyd, race was the central issue underpinning the unrest and has dominated nearly every sphere of American life since. As in South Africa, dozens died, with an estimated $2 billion in property loss incurred. In some places, like thePacific Northwest, the unrest never ended. …

Crime is a grave concern [in the US], one both the local governments and the Biden Administration seem at a loss to address, in no small part due to their support for last year’s unrest and ambivalent attitude towards law and order. …

A small but increasing number of analysts believe the United States is entering or already engaged in a low-intensity conflict, pointing to … lingering political discontent, increased crime, economic uncertainty, and rampant illegal immigration … The worst may be yet to come.

South Africa seems far away from the United States … but given it, too, was once a developed, industrialized country with a distinctly European character, Americans ought to view the current situation as a warning: nothing is too big, powerful, nor prosperous to fall. As warehouses burn and food supplies run out, with no hope of relief, it appears South Africa as it exists today might have reached its last line of defense.

It’s not the end for America, but if the end can be seen anywhere on the globe, it’s in South Africa.

If America were to go the way of South Africa, it would mean the end of Western civilization.

But surely Americans will not let that happen.