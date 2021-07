We no longer use our Facebook page because we were suspended for 2 months. (Our “likes” and “follows” are still being stripped from us there – down now from 11K to 9.8K.)

Instead we have started a DISCUSSION FORUM where you may post your own topic and discuss anything you choose.

Please click on the words DISCUSSION FORUM to go there.

You can add your own post by clicking on NEW TOPIC.

Please comment freely.