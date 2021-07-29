Needing to go nuclear 2
This video is FOR nuclear power, and we too are for it.
(Though we remain unpersuaded that “carbon emissions”- which is to say, emissions of carbon dioxide, the food of green plants – urgently need to be kept low.)
Posted under Energy, Environmentalism, United States, Videos by Jillian Becker on Thursday, July 29, 2021
Tagged with nuclear energy v. wind and solar
