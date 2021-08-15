Saigon 1975, Kabul 2021 2

“President” Biden said July 8 2021:

The Taliban is not the North Vietnamese army. They’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There’s going to be no circumstance where you are going to see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable.

As always, he was wrong .

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday [August 8, 2021] on ABC’s “This Week” that while video shows military helicopters facilitating the rapid evacuation of U.S. personnel from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, it was “manifestly not Saigon”.

As always, he was wrong.

Yet again, America is humiliated by incompetent government and feeble military commanders.

The pictures:

Above, Saigon April 1975

Below, Kabul, August 2021

Idea for the government: How about appointing military commanders who know how to win wars rather than concern themselves with critical race theory?