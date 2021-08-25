The man America needs 0

… needs more desperately than ever, speaks in fury.

Stay there and see the next video too. It is about Trump deserving a Nobel Peace Prize. (We think he deserves it more than anyone who has ever received it.)

Posted under Afghanistan, United States, Videos by Jillian Becker on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Tagged with , , , , , ,

This post has 0 comments.

Permalink