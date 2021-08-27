Now fear of a Hot War 0
Here is n unhappy but sober discussion of What Is Happening in the World now that America has been led into defeat in Afghanistan.
Niall Ferguson is excellent. John Cochrane is good. McMaster, in our view, patchy.
Posted under Afghanistan, United States, Videos by Jillian Becker on Friday, August 27, 2021
Tagged with Bill Whalen, Goodfellows, H.R. McMaster, Hoover Institution, John Cochrane, Niall Ferguson
