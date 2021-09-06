The punishment for treason 0

U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason:

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

The difference of degree between the death penalty and five years imprisonment plus a fine of $10,000 is so great, there must have been a very wide range of types of treasonous action in the minds of the lawmakers when those punishments were prescribed.

“President” Biden has obviously given aid, in many forms and huge quantities, to the Taliban enemy of the U.S. in Afghanistan, and – worst of all – unnecessarily given them victory. He has undoubtedly committed treason of an extreme type.

Nothing short of the death penalty would be fitting for what he has done.