Biden leaves hostages for the Taliban 1

From the Western Journal:

Operators of privately sponsored rescue flights are pointing the finger at President Joe Biden’s State Department, saying it is the sole barrier to getting Americans and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan.

White House officials have pushed back against that accusation.

The State Department has put up hurdle after hurdle to block private flights from landing in nearby countries.

Rick Clay, who runs the rescue group PlanB, was among those saying the State Department is the barrier to helping those desperate to escape the Taliban flee the country, the State Department has put up hurdle after hurdle to block private flights from landing in nearby countries.

“If we can get aircraft in and pick up people and bring them out, why can’t we take them t o Doha to the refugee center or other refugee centers?” Clay said. “This makes no sense.”

Concerns about private rescue flights follow comments from Republican Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas on Sunday that Taliban officials were not allowing six planes loaded with evacuees to leave from a northern Afghanistan airfield. McCaul said the U.S. could be facing a hostage situation linked to American recognition of the Taliban government.

On Sunday, the State Department issued a general statement on the subject of private evacuation flights.

"We understand the concern that many people are feeling as they try to facilitate further charter and other passage out of Afghanistan," the department said, according to The New York Times. "However, we do not have personnel on the ground, we do not have air assets in the country, we do not control the airspace — whether over Afghanistan or elsewhere in the region."

