A great speech 0
… for today and always:
President Donald Trump would surely agree with every word.
(Thanks to Cogito for the link)
… for today and always:
President Donald Trump would surely agree with every word.
(Thanks to Cogito for the link)
Posted under liberty, United States by Jillian Becker on Sunday, September 19, 2021
Tagged with President Donald Trump, President Ronald Reagan
This post has 0 comments.Permalink
Visit our forum at forum.theatheistconservative.com
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.