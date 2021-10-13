The Pope and Pelosi 1
The earthly Devil and his ideological mate.
See how lovingly they gaze into each other’s eyes.
They personify the two evils we exist to oppose: RELIGION AND LEFTISM.
Posted under Leftism, Religion general by Jillian Becker on Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Tagged with Nancy Pelosi, Pope Francis
