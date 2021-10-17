Invitation to our visitors 0

This website is visited thousands of times a month. No doubt many of the visits are by the same visitors, coming back often – some regularly – to read our new posts, explore what we have written in the past, or find essays of interest listed in our Pages section.

We have had tens of thousands of comments, almost all of which contribute vitally to the value of the site.

Now we have opened a Forum where you can freely comment and debate, post your own articles on any topic, or link us to news reports and columns of opinion by others.

Please join us there.