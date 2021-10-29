Indispensable gas and coal 4
Good sense spoken in Congress!
Republican Congressman Byron Donalds reminds a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on “the climate crisis” that the electricity to fuel electric cars comes from gas and coal:
Good sense spoken in Congress!
Republican Congressman Byron Donalds reminds a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on “the climate crisis” that the electricity to fuel electric cars comes from gas and coal:
Posted under Energy by Jillian Becker on Friday, October 29, 2021
Tagged with Mike Sommers, Rep. Byron Donalds, Rep. Carolyn Maloney
This post has 4 comments.Permalink
Visit our forum at forum.theatheistconservative.com
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.