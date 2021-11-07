Tell us what you think 1

Join in the intelligent and exciting discussions on our Forum.

Here are some of the topics raised between November 1 and 7, 2021):

Herds of RINOs in the House and the Senate

US $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed

Anniversary of 2020 election, 56% of voters now believe there was cheating

Yes, Trump Won – and Let’s Go Brandon

Climate Alarmism is a Snooze

The real COVID death count

Durham Investigation: All Collusion Roads Lead To Hillary

Letter from Jan 6 protester

Donald Trump message at Kari Lake election integrity rally

Macron Loses British Boat Row

Get your money out of these 7 big banks

Energy costs won’t go down

Texas border wall will be complete within 2 months

ISIS Rises from the Dead

Biden State Department ‘Unable’ to Help U.S. Citizens Escape War-Stricken Ethiopia

A Lethal Shot of CRT in the Arm of the Navy

The Transhumanist Revolution

Biden delays release of secret JFK assassination files

The Islamization of Europe

The Sovietization of America

Boris Helps Iran Steal £100k Of British Taxpayers Money

Iran Tests the US and Finds It Weak

Robot “Artists” Muddy The Meaning Of Art

Toyota CEO Explains Supply Chain Shortages

Russia, NATO, and Building Serbia-Kosovo Peace

The Mass Surveillance of Cell Phone Data: Geofence Warrants

China’s nuclear threat and food shortages

The Man behind the sales of Dominion voting machines

More Chaos, Bloodshed, Death and Despair in Africa

Soaring prices fuel anti-ECB sentiment in Germany

Information War: Wokeness Has Already Lost The Culture War

The Riddle of Epicurus on the Problem of Evil

The Politics of The Crown

UK court rules music as a form of protest as illegal

Worker Rebellion Over Vaccine Mandates Claimed

Protest and Paranoia

That Intricate Evil Clinton Plot against President Trump and the American People

A sample of an interchange:

The Politics of The Crown

The great Margaret Thatcher said that the (constitutional) difference between Britain and America is that Britain is a product of history while America is the product of philosophy. Which then is the more firmly grounded, considering that philosophy can be changed but history cannot? Is Britain more likely to be stable, to maintain what has proved to work, to conserve what the nation has achieved, and to remain a sturdy guardian of the people’s freedom within the impregnable walls of its laws and institutions? In theory, yes; in practice, no. Britain is sick with the same political diseases as America: irrational shame, foreign occupation, hardening tyranny. If either is the more likely to recover, it is America. Because philosophy is changeable.

Good insight! I never thought about it, but you are probably right. Our philosophy is being influenced to change for the worse, but there is always the chance that it can be changed again for the better.

That is a possibility. And there are signs that it may be beginning to happen.

Another sample:

The Riddle of Epicurus on the Problem of Evil

“Is God willing to prevent evil, but not able? Then he is not omnipotent.Is he able, but not willing? Then he is malevolent. Is he both able and willing? Then whence cometh evil? Is he neither able nor willing? Then why call him God?”

The wonderful Epicureans were truly atheists. They placated their polytheist critics by covering their atheism with a verbal fig leaf: declaring that there were some gods somewhere far off, but they didn’t do anything.

Further more, David Hume two millennia later relied on Epicurus and he reminds theists that: “Epicurus’s old questions are yet unanswered. Is he willing to prevent evil, but not able? then he is impotent. Is he able, but not willing? then he is malevolent. Is he both able and willing? whence then is evil?” (David Hume, Dialogues Concerning Natural Religion). An excellent example of the dependence of so much Enlightenment thought on the ancient Greeks.

And another

Dr. Fauci Animal Torturer

Taxpayer funds were used by Dr. Fauci for research that included infecting dozens of puppies with parasites. They suffered extremely cruel treatment. His “white coats” injected and force-fed the puppies an experimental drug for several weeks, before killing and dissecting them. The dogs developed agonizing infectious lesions. In addition they were subjected to a procedure called a “cordectomy”, sometimes called “de-barking”: the puppies’ vocal cords were slashed so the experimenters would not hear the dogs whimpering in pain and distress.

A liar, a fraud, and a monster.

What is you opinion?

