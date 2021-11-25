Happy Thanksgiving 2

… to all our readers, visitors, fans and critics!

Let’s be thankful to the philosophers of the Enlightenment that we atheists may carry our atheism openly, and point out absurdities of religious belief such as these:

Jews believe that Moses set down the ritual laws of a Temple that was conceived and constructed about 300 years after his death.

Christians believe that a Jewish man executed by the Romans as an insurrectionist was the creator of the universe.

Muslims believe that the sister of Moses was the mother of the Jewish man who was executed by the Romans as an insurrectionist some twelve hundred years after her death.

These are called “truths”.