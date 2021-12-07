At our Forum 0
Some of the most recent topics under discussion:
Lament for the West – Cancel the Woke Before It’s Too Late
Event 201 – Pandemic or Scamdemic?
Now the Left – Whining, Racist, Spiteful – Urges the Use of Witchcraft
Klaus Schwab’s School For Covid Dictators, Plan for ‘Great Reset’
Tens of Thousands protest in Brussels against government anti-Covid measures youtube.com
YouTube Dislikes You
Mentally Fragile State Department Officials Broke Down Over Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal.
Please join us! We would like to know your opinion.