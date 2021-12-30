To our readers at this year’s end 1

It is possible that the horrible year 2021 will turn out to have done good.

The Left, by coming to power (through cheating and chicanery) and proceeding to impose its oppressive policies, may have destroyed itself.

It has taught America a lesson in practice, proving how fearful, dreary, insecure, costly, humiliating, lonely, brutal, sorrowful and sickly is life under Leftist rule. If the electorate has learned the lesson, it may not need to be taught again this century.

The misery is not yet over. But 2022 is an election year and may end with the defeat of the Left.

That is the nearest we can come to a cheerful message for our readers. It is a hope, and with that in mind, we wish you all a

Happy New Year!