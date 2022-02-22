Canada greatly reset 2
Paul Joseph Watson confirms with video clips what someone somewhere in this empty chamber denies: that the tyrant Trudeau is an agent of the Great Reset plotted by the satanic Klaus Schwab, lord of the World Economic Forum:
Paul Joseph Watson confirms with video clips what someone somewhere in this empty chamber denies: that the tyrant Trudeau is an agent of the Great Reset plotted by the satanic Klaus Schwab, lord of the World Economic Forum:
Posted under Canada, tyranny by Jillian Becker on Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tagged with
This post has 2 comments.Permalink
Visit and join our forum at forum.theatheistconservative.com
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.