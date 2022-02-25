Tsarist Russia and its empire redux 1

On February 24, 2022 – the day Russia invaded Ukraine – the Russian political philosopher Aleksandr Dugin published an article titled It’s All About Ukraine’s Liberation.

He believes this military operation could bring about “a total change in the entire global world order architecture”.

And Dugin’s view is Putin’s view.

Here’s an English translation of Dugin’s article:

If the whole thing were about restoring the territorial integrity of the DPR and LPR, which we recognized as independent states, it seems to me that events would have developed according to a different scenario.

I believe it’s all about the Ukraine’s liberation, and I mean of all of it. [Upon reaching this goal], we will stop.

This morning, Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] stated that any compromises and half-measures no longer work. We provided the West and Kyiv with the opportunity to speak the language of peace, we provided the West and Kyiv with the opportunity to speak the language of diplomacy. All of our proposals have been dismissed. There is no other option left, except what we are doing now.

I believe that the first stage will be the liberation of Novorossiya (not just Donetsk and Luhansk [oblasts], but Novorossiya in its historical borders). The logic of Putin’s words, ‘do you want de-communization?’ is quite clear. Lenin (and then Khrushchev) created an artificial entity ‘Ukraine.’ Ukraine has parted with this legacy of Communism, Bolshevism, Lenin, and Khrushchev, just as we did. After all, such partition cannot be unilateral. We are parting with the Ukraine created by Lenin, we are pushing de-communization to its logical limit.

I believe that the first red line is the liberation of Novorossiya, with which our operations in Odessa and Kharkov, at the north and south [of the country] as well as at left-bank Ukraine and Novorossiya, are connected. The only question left is the western Ukraine. I do not know how it will be resolved. The maps showing attacks on military facilities in Western Ukraine demonstrate our determination to go all the way in this regard.

I believe that it all will end with the unification of the Eastern Slavs in these regions, i.e., the unification of all three branches of the Eastern Slavs: Novorossians, Belarusians, and Great Russians in a single union, in a single body, which will be a part of the Eurasian Union. It seems to me that we would not have taken such extreme measures if there were not such a task. We have put too much at stake, if it [turned out] that the goal was just the liberation of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. When a show stops, the clowns are forgotten, because they disappear from the agenda.

Regarding Ukraine, I am not inclined to demonize the Ukrainian state at all, because the part of the Eastern Slavs, known as the Little Russians, has historically proven to be absolutely incapable of building a state. Whenever the Little Russians were lucky enough to get a historical chance to build a state, they failed. They do not know how to do it. I believe we should not blame them. After all they are our brothers, and it is high time for them to return to the united eastern Slavic motherland.

We ourselves, the Great Russians, are only part of this triune East Slavic people. They have failed in building their own state, thus they elect clowns, Nazis, extremism, and clowning instead of professional politicians, they orchestrate brutalities, when it is necessary to demonstrate humanity and gentleness. In other words, they do the opposite, not what state-building demands from them. So it has been for centuries.

Ukraine began to collapse back in 2014, disintegrating actively. And to elect a clown at such a time… For what reason? To amuse [themselves]? Well, he continues to do that. They belong to the world of virtual culture. Laughs, skeptical remarks in social networks do not affect or determine anything.”

One should not make fun of them: They are our brothers, so they are as brave as we are, they are part of our people. Thus, as it seems to me, one must treat them with respect, even when we are on different sides of the barricades.

We should not address them with words such as ‘surrender, dogs,’ but instead with, ‘Brothers, understand, this is not our war. We stand for freedom and independence from any power, However, we, the Great Russians, know this path better, and we are including you in our empire. Let us build a serious state, not clownish and hysterical one.’ Now, regarding for Alexander Lukashenko’s statements; after pro-Western forces tried to dethrone him, he realized the real stakes. I believe Lukashenko will join the union of eastern Slavs.

It is not about the DPR’s and LPR’s recognition. I am talking about a completely different page in world history, about a multipolar world and a total change in the entire global world order architecture. And in this respect, we can only withstand together, as a pole.

The Eastern Slavs are our Eurasian friends, it is an integrated territory of Eurasia, where there is a core (Eastern Slavic people) and adjacent territories. The procedure of the [republics’] recognition is no longer important. It is important that Lukashenko, China, and Iran stand with us. And this is only the beginning. The development depends on our brave armed forces. We have already finalized all the diplomatic procedures… Ukrainian statehood is coming to an end before our eyes; it no longer exists.

The statehood implies a sort of military sovereignty. If there is no military sovereignty, then there is no state. We will negotiate with a legal and legitimate leader of Ukraine. We will discuss with him an alliance, fraternal relations, guarantees, borders, but not with clowns [i.e., Zelensky]. We fought together, we died together. And we will resurge together.

That is why today not only [ethnic] Russians must realize that they are Russians: Ukrainians (Little Russians) must realize that they are Ukrainians, i.e., what their grandfathers and great grandfathers were. [Ukrainians] should remember the Orthodox choice of Kievan Rus. This is our and your heritage.

What Dugin writes bears out what David Starkey says (see the post immediately below). Tsarist Russia rises again to reclaim its empire.

Who is Aleksandr Dugin?

He has been a self-declared Satanist, Nazi, Bolshevik. He loves Vladimir Putin, his Tsar. Also the Russian Orthodox Church. (Does he mix Satanism and Christianity? Aren’t they already mixed?) Some call him “the new Rasputin”. He is intensely anti-Semitic, and proclaims his hatred of freedom, tolerance, and all (erstwhile) “Western values”. (Read about him here.)

The political thinker who has influenced him most strongly is the Italian Fascist, Julius Evola. (Read about him here.)

Many historical terrors will be repeated now. Because the West has decayed and become weak and effete; is preoccupied with silly pseudo-problems such as “global warming”, “social justice”, “diversity, inclusion and equity”. And is giving up force, and energy self-sufficiency, and is trying to destroy the nation-state, for which alone armies will fight and die.