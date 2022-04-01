Invitation 0
These are some of the topics under discussion in our Forum.
Please join us there and add your comments, or post a new topic.
|EU Plans Largest ‘Chinese-Style Surveillance State’
|Florida Suing Biden Over Extended COVID Mandate
|Kinder Gentler Tyranny
|Russia-Ukraine Crisis 2.0: Hunter Biden Linked to Biolabs in Ukraine
|FEC Fines DNC and Clinton for Trump Dossier Hoax
|Challenging the Deplorable Failure of Public Education
|Joe Biden’s Extreme Corruption Still Not Admitted by Corrupt Media
|Opening America Even Wider to Disease and Disaster
|Europe Erupts Against Lockdowns
|Doctor Fauci’s Grift
|Ukrainian refugees
|Five Global Elections Set to Rock the World in 202
|Pakistan – Rapidly Escalating Fuel and Food Crisis
|Canadian Politician Arrested and Charged Over Freedom Convoy Involvement
|Matt Gaetz Enters Hunter Biden’s Laptop Into the Congressional Record
|More Proof that The Democrats Won the 2020 Election by Cheating
|Biden Crime Family’s Financial Ties To The CCP Read Into Congressional Record
|China’s Solomon Islands Security Deal Raises Red Flags
|The Biden Administration’s Inexplicable Appeasement of Iran
|CIA Officer Openly Confesses To Rigging 2020 Election For Joe Biden And Says He Would Do It Again
|More Clinton Treason
|California Will Permit the Killing of Children
|Communist China Continuing Buying Up the Western Hemisphere
|The Bidens Are Invested in the Mass Production of Death
|Biden’s White House Encourages and Rewards Hatred of America
|The Real ‘Reset’ Is Coming
|Donald Trump Sues Hillary Clinton and the DNC Over Russia Hoax
|EU ‘Well Prepared’ to Take ‘Massive Inflow’ of Refugees from Ukraine Conflict
|No One Can Rule the World
|The Continuing Invasion of the Southern Border
|The Losses and Gains of Beijing in the Ukraine Crisis/How Did the Chinese See the Russia-Ukraine War