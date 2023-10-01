A salutary address to elgeebeeteequeueplus pedophiles 16
No one says it better than Pat Condell:
No one says it better than Pat Condell:
Posted under Crime, Ethics, Sex, Videos by Jillian Becker on Sunday, October 1, 2023
Tagged with assorted perverts and freaks, depravity and evil, disgusting degenerates, gender nonsense, Pat Condell, pedophilia, sexual grooming of children
This post has 16 comments.Permalink
Visit and join our forum at forum.theatheistconservative.com
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.