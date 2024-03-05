Angles and Aphorisms 40
What does it profit a man if he gain the whole world and lose his own soul?
It profits him the whole world.
___
“Love thy neighbor.”
If you do, the commandment is superfluous.
If you don’t, it’s futile.
___
No one has yet discovered what makes life, or what “life” is. The god explanation is not merely unsatisfactory, it is indefensible.
___
I, me … this bundle of congenial accidents; this hunger for existence; this dread.
___
Start of a letter to my theoretical biographer: “Dear Avenging Angel …”
___
The Left has become Death, the destroyer of our civilization.
___
Where there is ideology, there will be schism.
___
Often the more you understand the less you forgive.*
___
Christianity was begotten by a vulgarized Hellenism upon a sentimentalized Judaism.
___
Religious persons say, “If you don’t believe in God you’ll believe in anything.” I say, “If you can believe in ‘God’ you can believe in anything.”**
___
The fatter the government, the thinner the people.
The more generous the government, the more robbed the people.
The more secure the government, the more threatened the people.
___
Justice is elusive but judgment is inescapable.
___
The Roman writer Terence said, “Nothing human is alien to me.” Why can’t I say the same? So much that people do remains incomprehensible to me.
___
There’s an awful lot of condescension in compassion and an awful lot of contempt in condescension.
___
Curse: May you survive to live in the world of your ideals.***
___
Many a belief can survive persecution but not critical examination.
___
A good thing about the Universe and Life is that they have no purpose.
___
Sado-Marxism …
___
Russia cast off the Soviet Union – and revealed itself to be much the same. A wolf in wolf’s clothing.
___
We are more likely to believe what we overhear than what we’re told.
___
Searching for your true self? How do you know which is your true self – the seeker or the sought?
___
Nothing is kept as long and carefully as a grievance.
___
Now in my tenth decade, I ask other old people what they think or feel about dying, and find almost all agree it is not that we will die that troubles us so much as how.
___
To a writer: A reader is a reluctant visitor to your mind. He will not enter your labyrinth unless you bait the path with fascination. His wonder, his curiosity must be aroused, or his amusement.
___
Comes a Marxist, comes twaddle.
___
A writer needs to know that he has weaknesses, vices.
An actor only needs to know that other people have them.
___
Charity is okay, but only when practiced by consenting adults in private.
___
I often feel lonely but seldom want company.
___
Some are born ordinary, some achieve ordinariness, and some have ordinariness thrust upon them. I can’t think of anyone who’s had ordinariness thrust upon him. But I do know lots of people who’ve achieved ordinariness. They were geniuses until they were five and then became ordinary for the rest of their lives.
___
As attractive as a scandal.
As complex as an animal.
As simple as a blow.
___
Wither is what I do, not where I go.
___
It is a sound principle not to do harm. Beyond infancy no one can achieve so impossibly high an aim, but it is good to try.
___
Trying to reason with a Believer is like trying to crack an egg on a pillow.
___
Many “principles” that people hold are not principles but pieties.
___
We find Heaven and Hell on earth. Hell is a collective operation. Heaven depends on private enterprise.
___
We fear that they might do unto us what we would like to do unto them.
___
The value of human life cannot be measured: human life is itself the measure of value. Trying to measure it is like trying to measure the wetness of water.
___
Human life as such has no goal, no theme, no point, no plan, no program, no meaning. History is a soap opera.
___
Whatever a government does it does badly.
___
Anarchism, nihilism, communism. In each case, a feeling in search of a politics.
___
There is no “sin” of greed. There is a “sin” of envy. Let us be free to work for our own maximum profit. Let us have abundance. Let us have feasts, rich harvests, generosity, might, novelty, and splendor.
___
Any idea that needs a law to defend it from criticism is ipso facto a bad idea.
______
Footnotes:
*Quoted by P. J. O’Rourke as an epigraph for his book Holidays in Hell.
**Émile Leon Cammaerts (1878-1953) was a Belgian-born writer who lived and died in England, and who, in an essay on G. K. Chesterton, authored the famous quotation often wrongly attributed to Chesterton himself.: “When men choose not to believe in God, they do not thereafter believe in nothing. They then become capable of believing in anything.”
***P0ssibly plagiarized from a Chinese sage. I’m not sure.
Jillian Becker March 5, 2024