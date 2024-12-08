President Trump bestrides the world 1

… while his official presidency is still in the womb of time.

Though not yet inaugurated, Donald Trump is already acting effectively as president of the US and as world leader.

Ward Clark writes at RedState:

[W]hile doddering old Joe Biden is falling asleep in his chair in Africa, Donald Trump is out meeting with world leaders – and they are anxiously awaiting their turn to meet with him.

That’s what presidents do. In the latest example, Acting President Trump attended the re-opening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Saturday, and did so alongside France’s President Emmanuel Macron, where the two exchanged friendly remarks. ..

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is falling asleep at meetings, stumbling, mumbling, growing more and more befuddled and confused by the day. When he’s not napping on the beach in Delaware, he’s napping during summits with other national leaders. It’s downright embarrassing and has been for some time now.

The contrast could scarcely be more stark. …

[D]espite being in his late 70s himself, Donald Trump is energetic, sharp, and focused. He is already taking steps, and already talking to other world leaders; more importantly, other world leaders are coming to the South White House at Mar-a-Lago to speak with him. Trump has, after all, been in this chair before. He knows what he wants to do. He knows that the establishment and the entrenched bureaucracy, who hold real power in Washington, will oppose him every step of the way – and he seems prepared to slug it out. It’s becoming apparent that his second term will be very different than his first.

It’s going to be fun to watch.

It’s going to be wonderful to watch. Encouraging. Exciting.

People … people … everywhere are rightly in awe of the most powerful man in the world, who is also friendly, dependable though totally unpredictable, proud but with no snobbery in him, and with a glorious sense of humor all his own.