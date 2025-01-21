Trump the Great Liberator 0
President Trump’s inaugural address, January 20, 2025. LIBERATION DAY.
President Trump’s inaugural address, January 20, 2025. LIBERATION DAY.
Posted under government, History, Populism, United States, US Constitution by Jillian Becker on Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Tagged with President Trump
This post has 0 comments.Permalink
Visit and join our forum at forum.theatheistconservative.com
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.