Islamnazism 1

Ariel (3) and Kfir (9 months) with their mother Shiri

After 503 days in captivity, the remains of Oded Lifshitz, Ariel Bibas, and Kfir Bibas were returned, alongside a fourth body that was not that of Shiri Bibas. The fate of Shiri remains unknown, leaving her family and the entire country in a state of anguish and rage. But this was not just another tragedy—this was barbarism.

Forensic reports have now confirmed what we all feared: Hamas did not just abduct these children; they brutally murdered them in captivity in November 2023. Kfir Bibas was just ten months old. Ariel was four. The two children were brutally murdered [by hand strangulation] in captivity by terrorists in November 2023, just a month after their abduction.

The terrorists who carried out these acts are monsters, devoid of any human decency. This was not collateral damage, not an unfortunate consequence of war—this was intentional, cold-blooded murder.

The world must know the truth. Hamas did not just take hostages; they slaughtered infants in the darkness of their tunnels, then callously returned the wrong body [instead of the body of the children’s mother Shiri] in a twisted mockery of basic humanity.

Their cruelty knows no bounds. They paraded our children’s remains like trophies, and then, as if to add another layer of horror, they failed to even return their mother’s body.

Those who have called for ceasefires, who have demanded negotiations with Hamas, must now ask themselves: How do you negotiate with monsters? How do you make peace with those who murder babies and celebrate their deaths? Hamas-supporting parents and their children stood by in Gaza, watching the spectacle of Israeli children’s bodies being paraded around [and cheering, rejoicing]. What kind of society allows such evil to flourish?

Israel must respond with the full force of its power. This is no longer just about retrieving hostages; this is about eradicating a force of pure evil. There is no justification, no rationalization, and no compromise to be made with those who revel in the suffering of innocents.

Every remaining terrorist must know that there will be no safe haven, no escape from justice.

The flame of hope must not be extinguished, but it must now be accompanied by the fire of retribution. The return of our hostages is still our sacred mission, but we must also ensure that those responsible for these atrocities are met with absolute destruction.

Oded and Yocheved Lifshitz

Update February 22, 2025:

The body of Shiri Bibas has now been returned to Israel. She was strangled to death and her body fiercely mutilated post mortem, as were her two small children.