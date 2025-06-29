Islamic enemies of the world thwarted – but not defeated 2

The dark-minded Shia Muslim ayatollahs whose rule oppresses Iran came close to possessing a nuclear arsenal and had to be stopped. They were hoping to destroy the State of Israel and eventually devastate America. They buried their nuclear productions deep underground where, they believed, no bombs could reach them. But American bombers did put an end to their project with deeply penetrating bunker bombs. The accuracy of the strikes was breathtakingly amazing.

The Israelis who destroyed Iran’s air defenses, killed Iranian officers and scientists, and found out the plans of the Iranian government, deserve all honor and gratitude.

The bombs themselves, the planes that carried them, the people who invented them, those who flew the planes and dropped the bombs perfectly on their targets are all marvelous. Glorious is the leader who ordered the operation: President Donald Trump.

The bombs were dropped on June 22nd. Then, just three days later on June 25th, in the United States itself, a Shia Muslim Communist named Zohran Mamdani won the Democrat Party’s majority vote for the candidacy of New York City’s mayor. All too probably he will be elected mayor.

Michael Barone writes at Townhall that Mamdani is “a three-term state assemblyman who calls himself a democratic socialist. He has backed a rent freeze, city-run grocery stores, free buses, putting homeless service centers in the subways, a $30 minimum wage, defunding the police, and replacing police with ‘community safety’ officers”.

His inhumane political philosophy prefers crime to law, turmoil to order, abortion to birth. He and his voters approve the earliest possible sexualization of the children who make it into the world – and the “transgendering” of as many as can be urged into wanting it. They are for free transport, free housing, free food, free entertainment, free… well, everything. For “the poor”, that is. All to be funded by heavy taxation of “the rich”.

An uncounted number of “the rich” voted for Mamdani – presumably knowing his agenda. (But how many of them will remain in New York if he becomes mayor?)

Is the threat of a Shia Muslim Communist mayor of New York harder to abolish than deeply buried instruments of mass destruction?

As President Trump likes to say: “We must wait and see.”