The wages of terrorism 1

Europe’s ruling elites profit greatly from terrorism. Jews have to be sacrificed, but that’s never been a bad thing to the European elites.

The idea of a European Union Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to clean up the waste and fraud that goes on with EU taxpayer money is slowly spreading in Europe, but more than overdue. Most Europeans are completely unaware of the madness of EU spending on useless, batty projects, including NGOs that have turned out to be a way for many of the EU’s “elites” to receive nice kickbacks. …

So Robert Williams writes (in part) at Gatestone.

The European Commission …

Buddy-picked, not elected –

… has funded the celebration of post-nationalism, the promotion of transgenderism, “diversity and inclusion” and every other woke plan under the sun. That is just the NGOs.

The European Commission also funds an unknown number of other projects.

Perhaps the most notable among them, given the enormous amounts of money diverted to it, is the funding of the terrorist entities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The EU routinely boasts of being the largest provider of foreign aid to the Palestinians, although it is highly unclear how this, in any way, is in the interest of Europe’s taxpayers.

It isn’t.

In December 2023, just months after the October 7 massacre by Hamas of 1,200 innocent people in Israel, the EU boasted:

The European Union is the biggest provider of external assistance to the Palestinians which amounts to indicatively almost €1.2 billion for 2021-2024 under the European Joint Strategy, of which €809.4 million have already been adopted.

The European Union and its antecedent organizations (the EEC and EC) — have been funding the Palestinians since the 1970s at an ever-increasing rate. Since 2008, the funding has been at around 1.2 billion euros per year.

A bit of a muddle there. Well, whatever the sum, per year or per four years, the official EU mouths say they only fund “humanitarian” needs. But –

Much of this money has been funneled through UNRWA, the UN “refugee” organization for Palestinians that has become associated with Hamas.

“Associated with”? Hmm. More accurately, indistinguishable from Hamas. The UN and all its agencies – not all its members, but most of them – are corrupt. Filthy and rotten.

UNRWA fights along with, or as part of, Hamas. And teaches the Gazan children to hate Jews. All Jews.

So, almost all West European leaders support destructive policies because they are enriched by them. “Aprés moi le dèluge.”

There is a growing opposition to them, but –

In April, a group of Members of the European Parliament, known as Patriots for Europe, inspired by the US, actually proposed a DOGE for Europe. The initiative, however, known as TRAC (Transparency, Responsibility, and Anti-Corruption), is facing staunch opposition from the mainstream parties in the European Parliament.

What a surprise!

The UN must be destroyed.