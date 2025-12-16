Questions in December 2025 1

The year 2025 has been a time of change for the better in the United States, and some significant imitation of that change in the wider world – but also of many terrible victories for the forces of evil.

Communism. Islam.

Islam has continued to be the most extremely appalling offender. Islam is a demonic ideology. Muslims committed the worst possible atrocities on non-Muslims. And on Jews whom they variously raped, murdered, captured, held hostage, tortured, starved, burned to death.

And were applauded for it byLeftists, the mainstream media, many universities, leading newspapers, governments, the United Nations, the European Union. The irrational hatred of Jews has been more manifestly widespread and more dangerously expressed over much of the planet than at any time since the Second World War.

Will the West now, under Donald Trump’s leadership and/or inspiration, return to …

Sanity? Honesty? Rule of Law? Strong defense? Meritocracy? Unshakable capitalism? Law-abiding democracy? Low taxes? Limited government? Protection of individual freedom? Tolerance? Patriotism? Firm borders? Marriage as a contract between one man and one woman? Respectful manners as a convention? Unlimited technological invention and development?

All those virtues – more or less?

As President Donald Trump likes to say, we’ll see what happens.